Mark Masters, president and CEO of Mechanics Bank, was inducted into the North Central State College Hall of Excellence April 13 alongside Terry Conard and Deanna West-Torrence.

MANSFIELD -- North Central State College honored three community members for their vision and contributions to north central Ohio on Thursday night.

Hall of Excellence inductees for 2023 included Deanna West-Torrence — founder and executive director of the North End Community Improvement Collaborative, Terry Conard — executive director of The Friendly House, and Mark Masters, president and CEO of Mechanics Bank.

2023 NCSC Hall of Excellence induction ceremony

