CRESTLINE -- The 2023 Wedding Expo is shaping up to be an exciting event, and the public is invited.
On Saturday, March 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce (GCACC) will host this free event at The Hub at Village Square, 311 N. Seltzer St, Crestline. Although the expo is tailored to meet the needs of engaged couples, it is open to everyone.
The first 100 attendees to arrive at the event will receive a free ‘expo bag’ filled with goodies and helpful information from participating vendors. Door prizes and other prizes will be awarded as well, and the Girl Scouts will be there selling cookies.
The following vendors will be in attendance to demonstrate how their services and/or products can help make any couple’s nuptials a memorable experience:
Celebration Essentials, Legal Shield, Grateful Weddings, Trillium Event Center, Amanda Harris - Alpha & Omega Real Estate, First Federal Community Bank, A-1 Printing, A/K Photography, Rus-Men Farms, Nyte Flyte DJ, DJK Productions, Sweet Originals, Vitality Natural Wellness, Crossroads Factory Store, All Occasions Catering, Eighty-eight Catering, OHC Events LLC, Special Moments Bridal & Tuxedo, Char-bougie, Old 30 BBQ, Scapes by Sarah LLC, Kandy’s Weddings, JP Limousine Transportation LLC, Haring Realty - Melissa Viers, Susan Tavenor - Howard Hannah Realty, The Vintage, and Jessica Karcher Photography.
“It is an honor to present the Wedding Expo once again," said GCACC Executive Director Miranda Jones. "It’s a fun way to increase local awareness of this wonderful venue, and to support our members who provide wedding-related goods and services.”
The Hub at Village Square is an 11,000 square-foot wedding and event center that has been beautifully renovated from its former use as a retail space. The rain-or-shine facility is the perfect place to exchange vows or hold any large gatherings.