MANSFIELD — Warren Rupp employees and community partners gathered at a luncheon on June 14 to celebrate the company receiving the 2021 IDEX Corporate Social Responsibility Award.
Chosen from over 40 businesses globally, Warren Rupp received the award for displaying excellence in areas including environmental impact, commitment to inclusion and impacting the surrounding community.
On the topic of impacting the community, Warren Rupp took the opportunity to present the Mansfield YMCA with a check for $21,000 to add another vehicle to the Y on Wheels program.
The $21,000 check follows a donation Warren Rupp made years ago to fund the first Y on Wheels vehicle – a van that allows everyone to experience the Y by bringing activities, games and toys to parks in the Mansfield area.
The more recent donation will fund a brand-new vehicle that will serve the Shelby community and expand the reach of the program.
“Without [Warren Rupp’s] support we would not be able to afford to go into the Shelby community and northern Richland Country, so we are very thankful for this opportunity,” said Cristen Gilbert, CEO of YMCA of North Central Ohio.
“We know that not everybody is able to come through our four walls, so we want to be able to reach them out in our community," she said.
Gilbert grinned as she said that the donation has allowed the Y to buy a bigger vehicle to carry more activities.
“Look for the big red van!” Gilbert said. “We picked the nicest, most colorful van, so you will see us soon.”
Beyond the Mansfield Y, Warren Rupp is also partnered with the North End Community Improvement Collaborative (NECIC). An economic development organization, NECIC supports employment, food sustainability and business training in the north end of Mansfield.
Specifically at Warren Rupp, internship and shadowing opportunities have been introduced at the hands of Crystal Davis Weese, the career development coordinator at NECIC.
Weese said while she was still rather new on the job she approached David Llewellyn, general manager of Warren Rupp, about the idea of introducing internship opportunities and he was happy to welcome it.
“When I talked with David I told him I would really like to give [internships] to students of diversity for the simple fact that sometimes in their networks or social stratification there are not people who have things to offer immediately,” Weese said.
Warren Rupp currently has five interns that were coordinated and vetted by Weese. She and the three interns present at the event — Drue Amin, Christopher Hayes and Kaden Brown — agreed that the internships have already proven to be extremely beneficial.
Amin said he appreciates how approachable all of the employees are, and the transparency present throughout the company.
Warren Rupp marketing manager Christine Gfrer said that the company’s generosity and involvement in the community is not a new thing, but rather an ongoing tradition left behind by their founder.
Going beyond monetary donations, Gfrer said Warren Rupp is active in volunteering and providing opportunities throughout the community.
“Warren Rupp has always been a proud partner in the community dating back to when Mr. Warren Rupp himself started the company,” Gfrer said. “He was heavily involved in donating to the community to make it a more prosperous area for people to live and enjoy and, so we’ve continued with that tradition through the years.”