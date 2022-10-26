MANSFIELD -- Sluss Realty has announced one of the area’s most highly-regarded agents has joined its team.
The family at Sluss asks the community to help welcome Crestline native Stacey Wampler.
"Stacey is not only a multi-million-dollar producer, this current Ontario resident has also built a remarkable reputation based upon integrity, the highest skill set and has become one of the most trusted names in local real estate," Sluss Realty stated.
"She’s also a beloved teacher, a nurse, a wife, a mother and grandmother to four."
With 27 years under her belt at Madison Local Schools, Wampler works in health science technologies (previously known as DHO) at Madison Comprehensive High School. She received her Associate Degree in Registered Nursing from North Central Technical College (now known as North Central State College), her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Ashland College, her teaching certificate from the University of Toledo and her Master in Education from Ashland University.
But before long, real estate was added into the equation – and in the most impressive way. Wampler averages $6.6 million a year and, in one year, once sold 69 homes.
“I was borderline obsessed with looking at houses online and HGTV like everyone else – but now I’m so busy, I don’t have time to watch HGTV anymore,” Stacey said with a laugh. “But at the time, I just thought, ‘Wow, I want to go help people buy their dream homes. I want to be a part of that experience.’”
Being a teacher and born and raised in north central Ohio, Wampler is extremely familiar with the local market, especially the area school districts making her a valuable asset to her clients.
Additionally, the care she exudes with her nursing/teaching background allows her an extra-special connection with her clients.
“I’ve also always really connected well with those in the education and health fields,” she said. “I truly go the extra mile for my clients and have a never-give-up attitude.
"When you’re a teacher, you never give up on a student, and for me as an agent, I never give up on a deal.”
The joy in real estate for Wampler is the positive impact she’s able to have on her clients.
“The memories they make in the house – I get to be a part of making those memories,” she said. “I absolutely love helping people and, in this business, you just never know who you’re going to get to help.”
Stacey is married to Jeff Wampler, who is retired from the Coast Guard, and has four children. The two are married and have four children total.
“I just love what I do,” she said. “You can’t try and do something someone else is doing. You have to stay true to yourself and stay in your own lane. You can’t worry about everyone and everything else. Do your best and do it well – and this is what I live by.”
To work with Stacey Wampler, call or text 419-565-5184.