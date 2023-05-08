Starbucks workers unionize

Starbucks workers in Ontario recently voted 25-4 to unionize, making this the first story outside a metropolitan area to do so, according to the union.

ONTARIO — Starbucks Workers United, the national campaign to unionize the coffee giant, continues to expand its nationwide coalition of baristas organizing for better working conditions and fair representation.

Last week, workers at the 2172 Walker Lake Road store in Ontario won their union representation election in a vote of 25-4.

