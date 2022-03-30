MANSFIELD – Matt and Jennifer Baker love to have friends and family over for a classic American meal.
Now the Mansfield couple is taking their mouthwatering burgers and fries from the dinner table to their own food truck.
Grunt Grub is a “farm-to-trailer” food truck specializing in burgers, bratwursts and fries. The business launched about three weeks ago.
The Bakers said they were called to start a business that would allow them to spend more time with family. Two of their oldest sons help run the food truck.
“(Matt) wanted something of his own to do with the boys,” Jennifer said.
The truck’s name is inspired by Matt’s time in the military. He served in the Army Infantry from 2001 to 2005.
“I've enjoyed watching him be so excited about it, and teaching our children how to run a business,” Jennifer said. “This is probably the first thing I've seen him enjoy as much as he did the military.”
Matt smiled.
“This is definitely more fun than the military,” he quipped.
The owners of Grunt Grunt try to support other local farmers as much as possible. Their brats come from their own pigs; the burgers come from other local family-owned farms.
Grunt Grub offers a seasonal menu. Current selections include a basic cheeseburger, a pizza burger and The Moch, which is covered in pepper jack cheese and homemade bacon onion jam.
Brat fans can choose between The Grunt, which comes with onions and horseradish mustard, or The Italian with mozzarella and cheese. All meals are $12 and come with fresh french fries. The home cut fries are cooked in avocado oil, which the Bakers say is healthier than other types of frying oils.
Grunt Grub is currently taking bookings for public spaces and private events. Their weekly schedule is posted on Facebook and Instagram.
