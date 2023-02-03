thomas02

Andrew Thomas was the featured speaker at the 2023 Economic Forecast Breakfast at the Mid-Ohio Conference Center. Thomas has a doctorate degree in international business and has written and edited more than 25 books.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD — Andrew Thomas knows economic forecasts affect the whole globe.

“We need to remember that the world is not the United States, 75% of business happens elsewhere,” he said. “And what happens out there is going to impact us."

doreydiab

President of North Central State College Dorey Diab

