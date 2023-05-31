trailermadeowners

Starletta and Ray Collier pose for a photo in the Trailer Made food truck. The couple started the food truck last year after Ray worked as a chef for more than 25 years at different businesses.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD -- Ray Collier couldn’t pick a favorite food item that Trailer Made serves.

“I love all of it,” he said. “I love cooking for people and making people happy with food.”

