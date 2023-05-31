MANSFIELD -- Ray Collier couldn’t pick a favorite food item that Trailer Made serves.
“I love all of it,” he said. “I love cooking for people and making people happy with food.”
Collier and his wife, Starletta Collier, owned and operated Scratch House on Lexington Avenue after moving to Mansfield from Cleveland. The couple operated the restaurant for about two years and sold it in July 2019.
They continued catering and started a food truck last year serving breakfast foods, sandwiches, hot dogs and fries.
Ray Collier said some of his most popular items are loaded fries, cheesy bacon ranch fries and Philly cheese steaks.
He said he was excited to sign up to be the first business at the Idea Works Food Truck Lot Kickoff in front of the Idea Works Kitchen.
“I’m all about trying new things in the area and with this being our first year with the truck, it’s an honor to be here,” Collier said.
Trailer Made bought a used trailer from Loudonville and Collier said he plans to have it painted to look like a suit on the outside for a play on “tailor-made.”
Trailer Made can be found onFacebook. The trailer will be parked at 144 W. 3rd St. from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day through Friday June 2.
Idea Works Kitchen is located in the former Sons of Italy building. A picnic table is provided for customers who want to eat their meals outside.
Any other food truck owners who are interested in operating in the Idea Works Kitchen parking lot can contact Idea Works at 419-610-2100 ext. 0.