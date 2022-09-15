timberlane01

Visitors at Timberlane Finish Solutions talk with distributors at the Sept. 15 ribbon cutting. Timberlane owner Wilmer Martin said the company hosts quality paints, sanding, application and engineering technology.

 Grace McCormick, Reporter

MANSFIELD -- Wilmer Martin has loved woodworking since he built his first birdhouse.

Knowing he wanted to be a woodworker, Martin worked for other shop owners before founding his own business, Timberlane Cabinets, in Greenwich. He renamed his business Timberlane Finish Solutions in 2008 and later realized the company was outgrowing its space.

