Employees at Hawkins Medical Center pose with Third Street Family Health Services CEO Peggy Anderson as she presents a plaque for 10 years of service in Ontario.

ONTARIO — When Earl "Otis" Hawkins donated a building to the Area Agency on Aging in 2011, Ohio District 5 CEO Duana Patton knew the agency couldn’t use the whole space by itself.

“But it was a quick and easy thought that we needed to have healthcare,” Patton said. “So I reached out to Third Street Family Health Services and quickly realized that the community needed more of its services.”

Peggy Anderson and Duana Patton

