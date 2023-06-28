ONTARIO — When Earl "Otis" Hawkins donated a building to the Area Agency on Aging in 2011, Ohio District 5 CEO Duana Patton knew the agency couldn’t use the whole space by itself.
“But it was a quick and easy thought that we needed to have healthcare,” Patton said. “So I reached out to Third StreetFamily Health Services and quickly realized that the community needed more of its services.”
Peggy Anderson, CEO ofThirdStreetFamily Health Services,said the nonprofit provider has been working to decrease medical service gaps in the community since it was founded in 1994.
The agency has multiple branches across Richland, Crawford and Ashland counties. It celebrated 10 years in Ontario with a plaque presentation on Tuesday.
“Hawkins Medical Center and all of the staff that have worked here in those 10 years have been a key resource in making the north central Ohio community healthier and stronger,” Anderson said. “The team really cares about the community they serve.”
Last year, Hawkins Medical Center served nearly 1,500 patients with more than 4,000 visits. Anderson said 28% of Hawkins patients have Medicare and 40% have Medicaid.
“That’s a really solid base of folks who need access to great care,” she said. “And this year, if all goes as it has in the first five months, we’re on target to hit 4,800 visits by the end of the year.”
Hawkins Medical Center is located at 2131 Park Ave. West in the Area Agency on Aging plaza.
“This campus has a unique partnership with our neighbor and landlord, the Area Agency on Aging,” Anderson said. “I think this partnership allows an older population to be able to thrive in a way that they might not be served if we were separate.”
Hawkins Medical Center has four exam rooms and one lab to serve patients. The center has eight employees, two of whom are nurse practitioners.
Hawkins Medical Center offers primary care, physicals, vaccinations and various treatments for patients of all ages. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.