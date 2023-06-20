MANSFIELD – Jerod Them has been elected to the Board of Directors of both Mechanics Financial Corporation and Mechanics Bank to replace retiring director, John Fernyak.
"John Fernyak has helped shape Mechanics' trajectory with remarkable vision and unwavering commitment during his tenure of more than four decades," said Mark E. Masters, President. "John's faithful service on our Board has been a testament to his exceptional leadership, leaving an indelible legacy that will continue to guide us towards success for years to come.
"In recognition of his service, John has been elected as Director Emeritus."
Jerod Them is a lifelong resident of Ontario and a graduate of The Ohio State University and Capital University Law School. Jerod is an attorney and partner at Weldon, Huston & Keyser, LLP.
He is active in our community, serving on the Board of Education of Ontario Local Schools, the Board of Trustees of the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., as a Mansfield Kiwanis Club member, and a coach for Ontario youth sports teams, the bank stated in a press release.
Jerod and his wife, Lee Ann, have four children.
“It is with excitement that we congratulate and welcome Jerod Them as our newest Board member," Masters said. "Jerod is recognized as an exceptional attorney and actively engaged and genuinely committed to our community’s well-being. His addition as a Board member promises to bring a fresh perspective rooted in his expertise and understanding of our company and community.
"We look forward to the positive impact he will make as we continue serving customers The Mechanics Way.”
Mechanics Bank, with nine locations in Richland County, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mechanics Financial Corporation. Started over 137 years ago, Mechanics Bank is Richland County’s only independently owned community bank.