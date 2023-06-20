Jerod Them

Jerod Them

MANSFIELD – Jerod Them has been elected to the Board of Directors of both Mechanics Financial Corporation and Mechanics Bank to replace retiring director, John Fernyak.

"John Fernyak has helped shape Mechanics' trajectory with remarkable vision and unwavering commitment during his tenure of more than four decades," said Mark E. Masters, President. "John's faithful service on our Board has been a testament to his exceptional leadership, leaving an indelible legacy that will continue to guide us towards success for years to come.

Tags