The Wilder Boutique brings boho vibes to Madison

Daniella James and Keaton Partin

Co-owners Daniella James and Keaton Partin celebrate the ribbon cutting of their clothing and home decor shop, The Wilder Boutique. 

MANSFIELD -- Keaton Partin sniffled, blinking back tears of joy, and grabbed the giant pair of scissors. Her best friend Danielle James stood beside her and grinned as they cut the ribbon in front of their new boutique.

"We didn't know if one person was going to show up, so thank you a lot for coming," she said.

