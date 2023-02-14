Spirit room

MANSFIELD -- The viewing room at the former Schroer Family Mortuary has been resurrected with a new lease on life.

The Spirit Room at the Phoenix, a whiskey bar and private event space at 131 N. Diamond St., opens to the public on Friday at 5 p.m.

The Spirit Room at the Phoenix will offer a broad selection of bourbon, whiskey and scotch with seating for around 49 people. (Submitted photo)

