The Spirit Room

(Left to right) Steve Zigmund, Scott Cardwell and Duncan McFarlane share a pint inside The Spirit Room at The Phoenix still under construction. The Spirit Room, upstairs at the Phoenix Brewing Co., is expected to open in the first quarter of 2023. (Submitted photo)

“Too much of anything is bad, but too much good whiskey is barely enough.” – Mark Twain

MANSFIELD -- Local architect Dan Seckel had a vision seven years ago for what the Phoenix Brewing Company could do with its unused upstairs space.

The Window

The window on the second floor of The Phoenix has been refurbished as part of The Spirit Room. (Submitted photo)
The Spirit Room construction

Scott Cardwell and Carmone McFarlane look over construction of The Spirit Room on the second floor of The Phoenix Brewing Co. 
The Spirit Room
Construction at The Spirit Room

The Adena Corp. of Mansfield is handling the construction of The Spirit Room at The Phoenix. 

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"