MANSFIELD -- Local architect Dan Seckel had a vision seven years ago for what the Phoenix Brewing Company could do with its unused upstairs space.
"This (idea) is so old that Dan had given us plans in 2015, just out of the kindness of his heart," said Scott Cardwell, who opened The Phoenix with partners Duncan McFarlane and Steve Zigmund eight years ago.
"He's like, 'Hey, if you ever want to something upstairs, this is kind of what I am thinking," Cardwell said recently during an interview in the taproom at 131 N. Diamond St.
"Dan said if we keep it at a certain number, we shouldn't have to do any (fire) sprinkler system or anything like that. Well, times change and that became a huge headache for us in terms of getting all that.
"But this is something that we dreamed of being able to do very early on," Cardwell said of the upstairs space of about 1,700 square feet.
That vision is now coming to fruition at the former Schroer Funeral and Mortuary Home with the construction of The Spirit Room upstairs in what used to the funeral home viewing room.
With an expected opening in the spring, workers from Adena Construction of Mansfield were busy recently preparing the space that the owners said would provide "an intimate and inviting space filled with reclaimed wood, leather, and brick, soft seating areas, and low lighting perfect to raise your glass, and your spirit."
Carmon McFarlane, the creative and marketing director for The Phoenix, said The Spirit Room will feature an extensive whiskey catalog with a broad selection of bourbon, whiskey and scotch with seating for around 49 people.
"It just seemed like bourbon was kind of the trend," Cardwell said, "kind of the way things were going."
Carmon McFarlane said, "I think it's a beverage that is kind of becoming more mainstream now. You see more individuals looking for different types of alcoholic beverages. There's so many different types of bourbon and whiskey."
Her husband agreed, adding nothing in the Phoenix taproom itself is changing in terms of offerings.
"There are just so many different things and price ranges (for spirits). But it just seems like more mainstream. I've gotten more into it myself at home," Duncan McFarlane said.
Cardwell said the successful business has been built in stages. The outdoor patio outside the taproom opened in 2015 and the beer garden was the next addition even as the partners expanded their local brewing operations.
"We talked about this proposal with Mr. (John) Fernyak back in 2012. That was part of the big plan. Someday we hoped to be able to open the upstairs," he said.
The Spirit Room is a natural extension for a growing craft beer business that initially had just the taproom open to the public on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.
"As we have gone on, we have opened more and more days," Duncan McFarlane said, noting outdoor seating has been added with a patio and a beer garden in recent years.
Cardwell said The Spirit Room will follow a similar model when it opens.
"We're just gonna be open to the general public Thursday, Friday, Saturday up there that, unless we see that (it's) crazy busy on another night somewhere. Then the rest of the time it would be available for private rentals," Cardwell said.
The Phoenix will offer four of its beers on tap in the Spirit Room, as well as some beers in cans.
"People can also walk down to the taproom and get stuff they prefer if it's not up there and then walk right back up," Cardwell said.
"Our focus is going to be on bourbon, scotch and Irish whiskeys," he said. "There will be a handful of signature cocktails."
Carmon McFarlane said, "There will be something for every pallet. Something for every whiskey lover."
Once The Spirit Room is open, the overall facility could seat around 300 people, including tap room, the patio and the beer garden, the owners said.
The Phoenix will not be making its own bourbon. Plans are to have a limited amount of Phoenix Fire Bourbon available made by Iron Vault Distillery in Galion.
The growth in the business comes on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic that struck hard the bar and entertainment industry, many of whom were forced to close their doors.
At the height of the pandemic, the future of the business was in question, much less the addition of The Spirit Room.
The owners credit loyal patrons for coming in to buy beer for take-out and ordering beer online for delivery.
"We were hoping that we would reopen, and have staff come back to positions, and that the shutdown wouldn't last much longer," Carmone McFarlane said.
Cardwell said, "We had a great response from our loyal customers that kept us afloat. It was phenomenal how they responded and supported us during that time."