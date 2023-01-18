MANSFIELD -- Gregory Brunswick has been learning the elements of operating a business since the age of 5.
Brunswick grew up on a dairy farm northwest of Dayton where he helped his parents with small jobs starting in elementary school, and earned greater responsibilities as a teenager.
When he was a sophomore in high school, Brunswick started to help manage the farm’s finances. That experience now helps him operate the drywall repair business The Patch Boys of North Central Ohio.
“They’re very different industries, but the business side can transfer,” Brunswick said. “Learning finances was a big thing my dad talked about regularly and instilled in me and my brothers from a young age.”
After working in the farming and chemistry industries, Brunswick said he wanted to own his own business. He found The Patch Boys when looking for a company that he thought would offer growth potential.
According to its website, The Patch Boys is the largest drywall repair company in the United States with a number of franchise locations. It is part of theBELFOR Franchise Groupfor residential and commercial services brands.
“The Patch Boys noticed that many general contractors, larger construction companies and the average handyman service wouldn’t typically take on small drywall and ceiling repair jobs,” thewebsitestated. “Many homeowners had nowhere to turn for professional, reliable help fixing the various holes, dings and dents that inevitably occur in their homes.”
The Patch Boys specializes in drywall, plaster and ceiling work and serves all of north central Ohio. Brunswick opened the local franchise in December.
“Everybody’s house has plaster or drywall in it, so that’s a huge potential customer base,” Brunswick said. “My goals are to get more customers, and with that, hire another person or two and keep growing the business.”
Brunswick said The Patch Boys prides itself on customer service and detail orientation.
“We guarantee good work and stand behind it,” he said. “We pride ourselves on doing repairs and leaving the home at least as clean as we found it.”
The Patch Boys offers free on-site or virtual estimates on all projects. Brunswick said he usually asks his technician for help on larger project estimates.
“I've done some quotes on businesses, but so far, we’ve only serviced homes,” Brunswick said. “Personally, I do most of my work from home, but I’m looking to hire someone in the Columbus or Mansfield area.”
The Patch Boys can sand, dry and prime drywall holes, ceiling stress cracks and crumbling plaster usually in a few hours. Brunswick said the North Central Ohio franchise is ready to serve residents of Lima, Piqua, Troy, Springfield, Urbana, Delaware, Mansfield, Marysville and other surrounding areas.
“No matter the size or type of repair, The Patch Boys of North Central Ohio provide the highest caliber of service,” he said. “We look forward to meeting and exceeding customer expectations every time.”