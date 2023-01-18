patchboysbrunswick

Gregory Brunswick, owner of The Patch Boys of North Central Ohio, opened a local franchise in December 2022. Brunswick lives near Springfield but the local franchise serves all of North Central Ohio.

 Submitted

MANSFIELD -- Gregory Brunswick has been learning the elements of operating a business since the age of 5.

Brunswick grew up on a dairy farm northwest of Dayton where he helped his parents with small jobs starting in elementary school, and earned greater responsibilities as a teenager.

Tags