Summer youth work program

Currently there are 145 students enrolled in Richland JFS Summer Youth Work program, but three are spending the summer creating marketing material and learning about different businesses around the area.

School may be out for the summer, but the students enrolled in The Career Institute are working hard to enhance their skills in the Summer Youth Employment program in Richland County. 

