BELLVILLE -- For 100 years, Stoodt’s Fresh Market has been a staple within the local community. From the store's warm baked donuts every morning and the freshly cut meats and cheeses, to the vast array of food, drink and home products on its shelves, Stoodt’s carries the grocery needs and desires of its customers.

In 1923, George Stoodt Sr. started a business that has been passed down through the generations, including to Bernie and Sharon Hollar, who owned the store before it was put in the hands of George’s granddaughter, Georjean Stoodt.

George F. Stoodt

George F. Stoodt sitting on a Stoodt's Fresh Market delivery truck as a boy. 
Pat Hayes and Doug Frank

Pat Hayes (left) and Doug Frank (right).
meats and some cheeses

Stoodt's Fresh Market provides a lot of delicious deli options to choose from, including a variety of meats and cheeses.

