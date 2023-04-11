BELLVILLE -- For 100 years, Stoodt’s Fresh Market has been a staple within the local community. From the store's warm baked donuts every morning and the freshly cut meats and cheeses, to the vast array of food, drink and home products on its shelves, Stoodt’s carries the grocery needs and desires of its customers.
In 1923, George Stoodt Sr. started a business that has been passed down through the generations, including to Bernie and Sharon Hollar, who owned the store before it was put in the hands of George’s granddaughter, Georjean Stoodt.
Pat Hayes, store manager at Stoodt’s Fresh Market has been employed at the grocery store for 44 years, working for and watching the business thrive with different owners.
Hayes enjoys many aspects of his job, but the interactions he has with customers on a daily basis, not only about the market, but other day-to-day conversations is very fulfilling for him.
“My favorite part of working in the grocery business is the customer service. I like to go the extra mile making sure they feel comfortable in the store,” Hayes said.
The market sees a number of regular customers a couple of times a week. No matter who enters the store, employees say they try to build relationships with each person to make them feel that much more welcome when they walk into Stoodt’s.
Although the supportive customers in the community have always been a constant, many changes have been made in 100 years.
Instead of unloading groceries by hand from the delivery truck, pallets are now used to make the task more efficient. Placing orders for the store used to be done by phone, but now there is a scanning machine that will ring everything up that needs to be restocked.
Technology has also made an impact in the grocery business, giving customers the opportunity to shop online.
Stoodt’s Fresh Market’s website and Facebook page makes it easy to stay up-to-date on the latest specials and items the store is offering. Customers can grocery shop online, clip digital coupons and view weekly advertisements, creating the flexibility and ease so many chain grocery stores do.
“Certainly the technology is a lot more advanced than it was before, but that stands to reason,” said Doug Frank, dairy and frozen food manager.
Frank has been employed with the business since 1984, working as the produce manager for many years and recently switching roles to his current position.
“Working at the grocery store is something I'm fairly good at, I think. I like to stay busy when I’m working, no gaps in my day,” Frank said.
Businesses like Stoodt’s Fresh Market heavily rely on the support of the community to thrive. For someone like Hayes who grew up and went to school in the area, he feels an immense amount of gratitude for those who choose to shop local.
With multiple chain grocery stores to choose from, it is heartwarming to the business that many people still purchase their necessities in Bellville.
“It’s very touching to be part of a business that has been able to serve the Clear Fork Valley and surrounding towns for 100 years,” he said. “I feel a big part of our success is that our customers are not treated as just a number.
"We listen to their suggestions and try to accommodate what will be an asset for not only us but the customer as well.”
Stoodt’s Fresh Market is open Mon. through Sat. 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sun. 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information visit their website or call 419-719-8059.