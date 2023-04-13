MANSFIELD -- A career in real estate has been a dream for decades for Kelly Stamper.
This week, she became the newest agent at Sluss Realty Company.
"I've wanted to become an agent since my 20s," Stamper said enthusiastically. "I'm a house junkie. My first click of the day is Zillow.
At the same time, she didn't want to sacrifice being able to stay home with her three kids, so becoming an agent initially went onto the backburner.
In the last 21 years, Stamper also owned her own successful cleaning business.
"As a little girl growing up in an apartment, I always just said, 'If I could only just have a little house,'" she said. "Part of it was that I always wanted a pet. I had a lot of friends who had homes and I just always wanted a place of our own."
Along with her desire to help people find a home of their own, Kelly said she also just has a genuine love for people.
"I love to talk to them and socialize," she said, noting that a former Sluss agent, Judy Perry, was her agent on two different occasions, and someone she really looked up to. "She was just so kind and always willing to go the extra mile, and that's definitely how I want to be with my people."
Stamper grew up in Shelby, lived in Galion, but has also lived in Ontario since 1995.
"I'm very anxious to help people find their forever home in the community where I grew up," she said. "I love this area. I love the smalltown feel."
When she's not working, Stamper said she enjoys being outside.
"I love the sunshine. I love to do flowers and garden," she said. "I have three children and three grandchildren, a son in law and a daughter in law. All are very special to me."
Kelly has also been married to Keith Stamper for 26 years and her eyes lit up as she spoke about him.
"He's the best," she said. "He's my sunshine."
One of her most memorable life moments include scuba diving in Mexico under the stars. She also is proud to have led a drug abuse support group for three years for people suffering from addiction.
"That was life changing for me," she said. "My faith and trust in God is what gets me through every aspect of my life."
Kelly said she has been following Sluss on social media for the last few years and felt a strong connection to join our company.
"I just think you guys are awesome and I love that you're a big family," she said. "It's like a church. You don't just go on Sunday because it's Sunday. You go because that's your family, and I'm looking forward to having that kind of experience here."
To work with Kelly, call 419-961-8454.