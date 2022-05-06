MANSFIELD – Spherion Staffing and Recruiting (Spherion) in Mid Ohio announced Friday that it was recently presented with the Top Sales Growth Award during the company’s annual national meeting.
Despite continuing to face pandemic-related workforce challenges, Beth and Mark DeLaney, franchise owners of Spherion in Mid Ohio, were recognized for their monumental growth in 2021.
“We are honored to have been presented the Silver Circle Award,” Beth said. “Our entire team in Mid Ohio played a crucial role in our growth over the last year, and I’m incredibly appreciative for all that they do to serve our clients and candidates every day.”
The 2022 Spherion National Meeting was held at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas March 24 to 26 and was themed How Sweet It Is! At Spherion’s first in-person meeting since the pandemic, franchisees had the chance to reconnect with each other and with members of the corporate team face-to-face while gaining insights on the status of the brand as well as the staffing industry.
Throughout the three-day meeting, franchisees attended general sessions, keynote speeches, and also participated in breakout sessions. The meeting concluded with an awards reception where the DeLaneys and several other franchisees were recognized and celebrated for their accomplishments.
“Our 2022 national meeting provided a fantastic opportunity to once again gather as a community and reflect on our growth while learning and preparing for the year to come,” said Rebecca Rogers Tijerino, president of Spherion. “We certainly had a lot to celebrate, including dedicated franchisees like Beth and Mark who continue to make Spherion the incredible organization it is today. Congratulations once again to the entire team in Mid Ohio.”
Spherion brandishes the power of local through a network of independent and empowered franchisees like the DeLaneys. Each Spherion franchisee enriches their community by connecting and facilitating employment opportunities every day.
When businesses and job seekers are successful together, their investments in each other flow back into the neighborhoods where they live and work.
To learn more about Spherion in Mid Ohio, visit midohiojobs.net.
About Spherion
With more than 75 years of staffing and recruiting experience, Spherion stands out as a leader in the industry, leveraging the power of local to support its vast network of independent franchisees. True to its tagline, Let’s Get to Work, Spherion provides workforce solutions to more than 4,000 businesses nationwide across its more than 200 offices.
With recent awards including recognition on Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500 list and being named a top recruiting firm by Forbes, Spherion has a proven ability to cater to the ever-changing demands of America’s workforce.
Backed by the global leader in human resources, Spherion is prepared to provide workforce solutions through its General Staffing franchise model and newly launched Professional IT model to even more job seekers and organizations.
To learn more about Spherion’s services, visit https://www.spherion.com.
For information about the Spherion franchising opportunity, visit https://www.spherion.com/franchise/.