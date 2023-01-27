MANSFIELD – Spherion Staffing and Recruiting has announced its Sandy Mazur Excellence in Leadership Scholarship is accepting applications now through April 30.
Founded in honor of former President Sandy Mazur, who served an 18-year tenure at Spherion, the scholarship honors her significant contributions to the company and will award at least $2,500 to a select group of winners.
The purpose of the scholarship is to support aspiring students of all ages seeking higher education who demonstrate the qualities that Mazur embodied. Her unwavering passion to make a difference in the lives of others served as an example to the teams at hundreds of local Spherion offices nationwide, including the teams in Mid Ohio, and continues to inspire them to fund this scholarship program.
This year’s application is open to anyone seeking secondary education, including college, technical school, or skilled training programs.
To qualify, applicants must hold a GPA of 2.5 or above, be pursuing a continuing education program, and must reside in a county with a Spherion office. Applicants’ financial need will also be considered.
“I am thrilled to be part of a program that celebrates the contributions and impact our future leaders are making,” said Mazur. “Spherion’s dedication to giving back continues to amaze me. Each year I am so impressed. Good luck to this year’s applicants!”
The 2022 Sandy Mazur scholarship recipients were Jacob Reeder, Emma Schultz, and Elizabeth Wunderlich. Spherion’s scholarship committee selected these winners based on their embodiment of the characteristics of leadership, excellence and passion that distinguished Mazur’s legacy at Spherion. Each winner earned $2,500 to put towards their continued education.
The Spherion franchise community, led by Beth DeLaney, franchise owner of Spherion Mid Ohio, and Michael Chalmers, franchise owner of Spherion in Byron, Georgia; Columbus, Georgia; Dublin, Georgia; La Grange, Georgia; and Huntsville, Alabama, coordinates the online application with Ohio-based nonprofit The Richland County Foundation, which disburses grants for charitable organizations. The application asks entrants to share examples of their community service involvement and how they “pay it forward.” With names and locations removed, the Scholarship Selection Committee will review applications and select the winner(s) based on merit.
The Sandy Mazur Scholarship application is available online at www.spherion.com/scholarship.
To donate to the Sandy Mazur Scholarship, please visit the following link and select “Sandy Mazur/Spherion Excellence in Leadership Scholarship” from the dropdown menu. richlandcountyfoundation.org/donate.
For more information about Spherion Mid Ohio, visit https://www.midohiojobs.net/.
About Spherion
With more than 75 years of staffing and recruiting experience, Spherion stands out as a leader in the industry, leveraging the power of local to support its vast network of independent franchisees. True to its tagline, Let’s Get to Work, Spherion provides workforce solutions to more than 4,000 businesses nationwide across its more than 200 offices.
With recent awards, including recognition on Franchise Times’ Top 500 list, Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500 list as well as the publication’s list of 50 Franchise Companies Doing the Most to Champion Diversity, Spherion has a proven ability to cater to the ever-changing demands of America’s workforce.
Backed by the global leader in human resources, Spherion is prepared to provide workforce solutions through its General Staffing franchise model and newly launched Professional IT model to even more job seekers and organizations.
About the Richland County Foundation
The Richland County Foundation, a not-for-profit 501(c) (3) organization, was established in 1945 as a way for individuals to pool and invest their gifts for the long-term good of Richland County and its residents.
The Foundation helps people in Richland County give back to their community by investing their gifts for charity wisely so that grants can be made to improve the quality of life for all the county’s citizens. Working together with donors, the Foundation meets important needs today and plans for a strong future.
For more information about the Richland County Foundation, please visit https://www.richlandcountyfoundation.org/.