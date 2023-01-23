SANDUSKY — The Kalahari Convention Center hosted thousands of young bright minds from across the Midwest at the Kalahari Classic VEX Robotics Competition Wednesday through Saturday.
The event hosted 328 elementary, middle school and high school robotics teams. The teams competed to qualify for the world’s largest international youth robotics event, VEX Worlds, scheduled for April in Texas.
GALLERY: Kalahari Classic robotics competition 2023
The Kalahari Classic is a VEX Robotics signature event that takes place annually in Sandusky, Ohio. High school teams from all over the world register to compete in this event, including teams from Buckeye Central, Norwalk, Wooster and other schools from Ohio.
This gallery features photos from Friday, January 20 during the welcoming ceremony and the opening of match competition.