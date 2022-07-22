Spherion Logo

MANSFIELD – The Spherion Staffing and Recruiting (Spherion) franchise community announced today that 2022 high school graduates Jacob Reeder, Elizabeth Wunderlich and Emma Schultz are the three winners of its annual Sandy Mazur Excellence in Leadership Scholarship. The three $2,500 scholarships, created in honor of former Spherion President Sandy Mazur and in partnership with the Richland County Foundation, highlight the contributions made during Mazur’s distinguished 18-year career at Spherion.

Through achievements in service and academics, Reeder, Wunderlich and Schultz have all made significant contributions to benefit their respective communities. The three winners embody the qualities of leadership, excellence and passion that distinguished Mazur’s legacy at Spherion, earning them each $2,500 to put towards their continued education. Each year, the Spherion franchisee network comes together to celebrate Mazur’s impactful career by donating to the scholarship fund and keeping her “pay it forward” mentality at the forefront of their community.

