MANSFIELD – The Spherion Staffing and Recruiting (Spherion) franchise community announced today that 2022 high school graduates Jacob Reeder, Elizabeth Wunderlich and Emma Schultz are the three winners of its annual Sandy Mazur Excellence in Leadership Scholarship. The three $2,500 scholarships, created in honor of former Spherion President Sandy Mazur and in partnership with the Richland County Foundation, highlight the contributions made during Mazur’s distinguished 18-year career at Spherion.
Through achievements in service and academics, Reeder, Wunderlich and Schultz have all made significant contributions to benefit their respective communities. The three winners embody the qualities of leadership, excellence and passion that distinguished Mazur’s legacy at Spherion, earning them each $2,500 to put towards their continued education. Each year, the Spherion franchisee network comes together to celebrate Mazur’s impactful career by donating to the scholarship fund and keeping her “pay it forward” mentality at the forefront of their community.
“Every year, we are astounded by the incredible passion each scholarship applicant demonstrates toward bettering the world around them,” Mazur said. “In this third year of the scholarship, I am honored to continue empowering our franchisee network to get involved by supporting the future leaders in their home communities.”
The Spherion franchise community, led by franchisees Michael Chalmers and Beth DeLaney, coordinated with nonprofit The Richland County Foundation – which disburses grants for charitable organizations – to review hundreds of applicants and choose the finalists. From there, a group of franchise community representatives including Chalmers, DeLaney and Mazur chose the winners. With the names and locations removed, the group of five reviewed the applicants and, solely based on their merits, selected Reeder, Wunderlich and Schultz as the 2022 scholarship recipients.
“We are so grateful for our partnership with the Richland County Foundation and its ability to help us celebrate the merits of several inspiring graduates each year,” said Beth DeLaney, franchise owner of Spherion Mid Ohio. “When we first began our partnership with the foundation, it was clear that we shared a mission of giveback, and our collective dedication to the scholarship has made it possible to continue celebrating Sandy’s legacy each day.”
The annual scholarship honors graduating high school students who best represent the qualities of excellence, leadership and passion that Mazur put forth daily during her tenure at Spherion. Her willingness to “go the extra mile” for others has inspired the network of franchise owners to donate funds in her name and celebrate graduates aspiring to further their education with college, technical or skilled training.
With more than 75 years of staffing and recruiting experience, Spherion stands out as a leader in the industry, leveraging the power of local to support its vast network of independent franchisees. True to its tagline,Let’s Get to Work, Spherion provides workforce solutions to more than 4,000 businesses nationwide across its more than 200 offices. With recent awards, including recognition onEntrepreneurmagazine’s Franchise 500 list, Spherion has a proven ability to cater to the ever-changing demands of America’s workforce. Backed by the global leader in human resources, Spherion is prepared to provide workforce solutions through its General Staffing franchise model and newly launched Professional IT model to even more job seekers and organizations.
About the Richland County Foundation
The Richland County Foundation, a not-for-profit 501(c) (3) organization, was established in 1945 as a way for individuals to pool and invest their gifts for the long-term good of Richland County and its residents.
The Foundation helps people in Richland County give back to their community by investing their gifts for charity wisely so that grants can be made to improve the quality of life for all the county’s citizens. Working together with donors, the Foundation meets important needs today and plans for a strong future.