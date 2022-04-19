Source Brand Solutions (SBS), the marketing agency behind renowned Source Media Properties - Richland Source, Ashland Source and Knox Pages, has launched its digital advertising media kit for 2022.
SBS assists businesses to execute effective marketing and advertising strategies tailored to their goals. The 2022 media kit includes various local advertising opportunities including but not limited to digital display advertising, content placement and sponsorships.
SBS offers its services to businesses of all sizes, with a focus on connecting brands to the communities they serve. As of last year, the agency served over 79 million advertisement impressions for businesses via their three news platforms. They also helped provide 78 sponsored content articles for area businesses in addition to other content and sponsorship projects.
For those interested in digital advertising, SBS provides the opportunity to help businesses reach local and regional news audience's of over 350,000 monthly users.
In addition to local advertising, other popular marketing services provided by SBS include marketing strategy, marketing messaging, search engine optimization, website development, social media advertising and Google ad management.
Along with the new media kit, SBS is extending a special $75 advertisement credit to members of Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development, Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce, Galion/Crestline Chamber of Commerce and Knox County Chamber of Commerce. This offer is valid through May 31, 2022.