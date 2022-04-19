MANSFIELD – Darrell "Dee Smitty" Smith isn’t easily satisfied.
His food trailer Smitty’s & Co is about to head into its fourth summer, but the Mansfield entrepreneur wants to do more.
“When you sleep somebody else is working,” Smith said. “I feel like the only way that you can fail is if you stop.”
Three months ago, Smith launched his second venture, The Upper Room. The event space is located inside the Farmer’s Bank Building at 28 Park Avenue West.
The space boasts 2,500 square feet, sectioned off into separate rooms. The entire space is included in rentals.
The Upper Room is available to rent, but Smith also hosts his own events there. So far, he’s held Juice and Paint sessions for kids, a '90s night party, a family movie night and a mother-son dance.
"It gives the community something different to do," Smith said. "This just made sense because I'll come up with an idea and then I'll have to rent the space and (the cost of renting) spaces since COVID has gone up."
Smith’s knack for event planning comes in part from his early food truck days. After he was unable to secure a spot at an upcoming event, he decided to throw his own and invite other food truck owners to join him.
The result was a small festival that Smith named “Joy Fest” in honor of his grandmother. According to Smith, the event featured five food trucks, other vendors, face painting and free gifts for kids. There were about 500 people in attendance.
Smith followed up on that success by co-hosting a Juneteenth festival in Johns Park last year.
“We’ve done a lot in the community as a food truck," he said. “I try to help people and support other businesses as much as possible and not just make it about myself.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to close last March, Smith collaborated with several community members and initiated Operation: 1,000 lunch. Smitty’s & Co., along with other food businesses, provided and distributed brown bag lunches to 1,000 students in need.
Friend and fellow business owner Damien Beauford said Smith wants to use his business savvy to help Mansfield.
"At first Smitty was like 'I know how to cook really well,' " Beauford said. "Now I see him even more community-driven in what he does. It's just his heart."
Prior to starting his own business, Smith worked in corrections as a security guard.
He learned to cook from his grandmother, Joy Mack, who always prepared mouthwatering soul food for the family.
"When she cooked, it brought everybody together," Smith said. "I liked that concept. You felt the love and that’s the slogan for the truck, food made with love.”
Smith began his culinary career by cooking for events. He later began renting out food trucks before finally taking the leap to purchase his own.
Smith founded Smitty's & Co. in 2018 with help from Beauford, who says he became invested in Smitty's success due to the passion behind it.
"In the business world, a lot of what you do has to come from the drive inside to do something great and to set yourself apart," Beauford said. "That's what (Smitty) has."
In addition to running the food truck, Smitty's & Co also provides personalized catering for parties, business meetings, festivals and weddings.
When crafting his menus, Smith tries to create options that distinguish him from other food truck proprietors.
“We never really had any choices around here, food-wise," he said. "I wanted to bring something fresh, something new."
Some of his most unique menu items include deep fried salmon, Philly cheese egg rolls and loaded fries.
Besides Mansfield, Smitty’s & Co. makes stops in Ontario, Crestline, Mount Vernon and Ashland, Smith said. Those interested can check the business’ Facebook page or Street Food Finder to check its schedule.
For more information on The Upper Room, call 567-307-1850.