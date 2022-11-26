jean mcclintock

Jean McClintock co-owns Shady Lane Alpacas with her husband, John. The shop sells alpaca wool items, jewelry and home goods.

MANSFIELD — Roger Kondrup might just be the definition of a loyal customer.

Kondrup left Mansfield and moved out-of-state in 2004. He returns to north central Ohio once a year to visit his daughter in Ashland.

GALLERY: Scenes from Richland County Small Businesses

More than 70 area businesses participated in Small Business Saturday, including Holly's Book Rack, Shady Lane Alpaca Farm & Store, Alta Florist and Greenhouse and the Mansfield Art Center.

