In the month of September, Source Brand Solutions (SBS) launched the Small Business Booster Program to help local small businesses maximize their marketing investment.
The program allows for a dollar-for-dollar match on marketing and advertising spend for small businesses within the local area.
Due to the overwhelming response, SBS has extended this program. The new deadline to apply for a Booster is October 31.
A Booster can be used as a chance to end the year ahead of competition or to set up next year’s marketing campaigns. Small Business Boosters may be used any time between now and May 2023.
“Many business leaders, especially in small businesses, feel like marketing and advertising is this beast they are constantly wrestling with," said Audrey Longstreth, director of client coaching and strategy at Source Brand Solutions.
"It’s important, but they’re often unsure what to do with it or if what they’re doing is working. And they don’t want to waste valuable dollars," she said.
“It’s our hope that this program will provide small businesses an opportunity to invest in their marketing with confidence.”
The Booster match can be customized to your unique needs. The program can be used to:
Update or build a new website
Create brand messaging that is consistent and clear
Improve your SEO so customers find you easier online
Create new brochures to use to inform your customers
Gain visibility and awareness with people through local ad campaigns on Richland Source, Ashland Source, and Knox Pages
And so much more…
There is a minimum investment of $2,000 to receive the match, and payment plans are available as needed. While there is no maximum investment, the 1:1 match ends at $5,000.
The Small Business Booster Program aims to help ensure long-term growth and resilience for fellow small businesses in the local community. This program is designed to provide an opportunity for even the smallest business to get in front of their audience when they need them most. Source Brand Solutions’ goal is to de-risk the decision for area businesses to take action.
To qualify, businesses must be located in Ashland, Crawford, Knox, or Richland County and have fewer than 40 full-time employees. Total spots are limited to 80 qualified participants. Additional qualified participants will be placed on a waiting list.