Pink & Yellow Colorful School Admission A4 Flyer

MANSFIELD -- On Aug. 2, Sluss Realty, 1641 Park Avenue West, is hosting a Stuff the Bus to support the S.A.F.E. program (Student Achievement through Family Engagement) for the Mansfield City School District, and the kids and families who have been identified as homeless.

Despite the stash of shampoo, clothing and toys inside the Tiger Care Cave at the Mansfield City Schools board office, SAFE program coordinator, Phil Mitchell, said that, by October, all of the items will be gone.

Local News. Locally Powered.

Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.

Support Our Journalism

Like local businesses, local journalism depends on community support. Do you enjoy our coverage of the latest in local business? Support us today.

Tags