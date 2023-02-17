MANSFIELD -- Beth Stauffer has the heart and energy of two, and when you chat once, you feel like you’ve known her for years.
This Fredericktown-based agent got her license in December 2021.
“I have a close family friend who’s like a nephew to me, who’s been in real estate for a while,” Stauffer said. “And I’ve just said over the years, ‘I think I’d loved to do that.’”
Beth and her husband, Stan, operate their own business, Collective Goods/Books Are Fun, where they’ve done display marketing with book and gift fairs since 2005.
“When COVID hit, it shut our business down in its tracks,” she said. “I thought, I don’t ever want to be caught with my eggs in one basket ever again.”
In 2021, Stauffer decided to take a front desk position at a brokerage in Mount Gilead and quickly decided to get her license. By December, she was officially ready to help clients.
“The first deal I ever had, it was like ‘I was meant to do this,’” she said. “My first client was a buyer, and it was a family friend. It was just such a privilege. I just feel like I’m serving someone, and getting to see their dreams come together … Wow, it was just really neat.”
Stauffer continues to help run her family’s book and gift fair business with her husband, but said she hopes to someday make real estate her more prominent position.
She also previously worked as a drug and alcohol counselor for 10 years, but said a woman with whom she’d worked with in her first sales position paid her a high compliment, and told her she was one of the most naturally-born salespeople she’d ever encountered.
“I don’t know if that’s true or not, but I do really love it,” Stauffer said. “I came to Sluss because I want to be very intentional about growing my real estate business and I truly believe Sluss can get me there. I know my learning style and I know I have a perfectionist streak, and I want to do things right.
"I want people to know that when they worked with me, they received the greatest care possible and to know someone advocated on their behalf with the highest skills and knowledge.”
When she’s not working, Beth said she enjoys to be in “sunny places, chillin’ by the pool.” She loves the theater and currently has season tickets to the Broadway series in Columbus with her sister.
She’s a trumpet and voice major from Heidelberg University, with a masters in counseling and higher ed administration.
Stauffer grew up in Vermillion, moved to Knox County later to work at Kenyan College, but ultimately moved to Fredericktown when she met her husband of nearly 30 years.
“We live on a hill with no neighbors, but honestly, I’d be happy living in a cul-de-sac with neighbors all around us,” she said with a laugh. “We entertain a lot and have people over all the time. I love our community and the friendships I’ve made. I love my church. We have a lot of cool businesses. It’s a really great place to live.”
To work with Beth Stauffer, call 740-627-1034 or email beth.stauffer33@gmail.com.