MANSFIELD -- Sluss Realty has announced it is welcoming new agent Angie Shenberger to its team.
Since 2018, Angie has built an amazing real estate career, known for her ethics, honesty, customer service and knowledge. But once you really get to know her, it’s not at all hard to understand why.
Since she was 18, this homegrown Madison girl worked in bridal and wedding planning.
“I’m an artist by nature,” said Angie, noting that she taught herself to sew growing up. “Being a part of someone’s big day is really special and is still very near and dear to my heart.”
Not only a talented artist, but also one heck of a businesswoman.
One of the most impressive points of her career was when she was recruited by David’s Bridal in Easton to turn their alterations department around.
When she arrived, the store was operating in the red, and within a jaw-dropping six weeks, Angie had them operating in the black.
The David’s Bridal corporate office was so impressed, they all came down to visit the Easton store and then published Angie’s personal business plan to the entire company.
During her time with the company, Angie also took the time to learn from the sewing team to better her own skills, and to this day, continues to work in bridal alterations on her own.
Four years ago, her focus went to real estate.
“My kids were grown and this was something I’d just always wanted to do,” Angie said. “I’ve always worked in sales in some capacity and I love it. I was really looking forward to the change.”
Also previously working in interior and furniture design with a company in Millersburg, Angie continues putting her artistic abilities to use by assisting her real estate clients with staging.
In 2019, Angie started working for the Madison School District for benefits and currently works as a Library Tech at Eastview Elementary School.
“First and foremost, I just love helping people,” she said. “Other aspects that I think make me a great agent are my attention to detail and my customer service skills. These have always been super important to me.”
Angie said she can’t wait to get started at Sluss, and believes the high focus on training and marketing are what she needs to take her real estate career to the next level.
Even more special, she will be joining fellow Madison educators on our team and her two nieces, agents Aubrey Snow and Cami Bailey.
“I have great respect for agents that I know here at Sluss and the fact that they’d come here and stay so long, was a big factor in my decision to come here, too,” she said. “I’m just so proud of Aubrey and Cami and am SO excited to work along side of them. If you want to talk about three hard workers with a lot of heart, that would be us.”