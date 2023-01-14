ONTARIO -- A near 25-year resident of Edison has just joined the Sluss Realty team. Faith Ashley is passionate about her community, her family and her hobbies.
"I absolutely love my community," she said. "I love the quietness. The small town feel. It's full of nature. The state park is right down the road. I just love nature and gardening, and where I live allows me to do everything I love. But the sense of community is most important. I've built a lot of great relationships with other locals. This is my place."
Faith mentioned her vast fondness for her current forever home. In the summer, she said she and her husband joke about living beside the "field of dreams," which changes between corn and soy, and where they often watch the deer walking through. They've also created a beautiful flower sanctuary for her mother to enjoy.
"It's very comforting," Faith said. "Like my own piece of paradise."
And it's that overwhelming feeling of belonging and love that stems a great desire for Faith to help others find their own piece of paradise.
"There really is no place like home," she said. "When we bought our home in 1998, it was our first time and we didn't know a lot about the process at all. We didn't know the ins and outs of what to look for. We just felt like we could have been a little more educated along the way and one of my big goals is to help first-time homebuyers and make sure they feel really comfortable and understand what's happening every step of the way.
"I don't want someone to feel the way I did."
Of course, education and knowledge is very important to Faith, who also used to teach at both the elementary and middle school level for 10 years.
She also has a passion for the arts and, once a month, teaches an art class for senior citizens.
She's a breast cancer previvor, which is when an individual has a hereditary risk of breast cancer or ovarian cancer, genetic or familial, and undergoes prophylactic treatment as a preventative measure.
During her treatment, she developed a love for baking and runs a side business she calls, "Ashley's Cookies."
Faith is also proud to be a born-again believer and says she loves and is very involved with her church family.
When asked why she chose Sluss, Faith said, "It was a heart and a feeling. I interviewed with a lot of places and after speaking to you folks, I knew this is where I needed to go. I was looking for a place close to home that was true to what they say and believe.
"A team who believed in their people and were there to help them become as successful as possible. My heart felt good after speaking to you all. Something just clicked and I knew it was meant to be."