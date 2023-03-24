MANSFIELD -- Sluss Realty asks the community to help it welcome Crestline native, Marc Sleeckx to its team.
Sleeckx has worked in real estate since 2016.
“My first year, I knew that I was going to be selling real estate for a long time,” he said. “I truly love everything about it. I love working with new clients, past clients, referrals. Referrals keep me in business. They’re so appreciated.”
And with Sleeckx’s talent for video production and drones, along with construction work, his clients have continued benefiting from his growing skillset.
“I actually got into videos through real estate,” he said. "It was a great tool to learn and making sure my clients stood out was important."
And while his initial interest was to better market his listings, Marc was soon entrusted to shoot what grew to be very popular videos for Kingwood Center, the Village of Crestline, downtown Mansfield and more.
Sleeckx is also nearly a year into rebuilding a large commercial building on his property into a residential AirBNB.
“I honestly didn't buy it with the intent that I was going to destroy it and rebuild it,” he said with a laugh. “But It gave me the opportunity to do exactly what I wanted with it and at the pace I wanted. The best way to learn how something is built is to take it apart."
Sleeckx said the knowledge he’s already gained from the major, whole-house project, including re-doing all the drywall, plumbing, electrical and flooring will definitely be of benefit to his clients, especially in helping to guide buyers. He also acknowledged that family and friends, with different connections and skills, have also played a huge role in helping him develop his own skills.
“This has definitely opened up even more of a passion for the construction side of housing,” he said. “It’s great to be able to have everything I enjoy doing center around my main focus, which is real estate and real estate investing”
Sleeckx is a 2012 graduate of Crestline High School and married his high school sweetheart, Britney Sleeckx. The couple has two boys, ages 3 and 1, and they recently moved back to their beloved hometown.
“I have a really special place in my heart for Crestline,” he said. “I want to help build up the village.”
Sleeckx is currently on the Crestline Harvest Festival Committee and even plans to bring a pumpkin growing competition to the event this fall. When he’s not working, Marc enjoys fishing and gardening, including wildflowers, vegetables and herbs. His family also enjoys caring for their bees and chickens.
Some of his proudest real estate achievements include winning the Ohio REALTORS Award of Achievement two years in a row, and once he had five closings in one day, selling over a million in that 24 hours.
“I think what makes me such a strong agent is my honesty and loyalty,” he said. “All of my drive is for my boys. I am super family oriented and just want them to have the best life possible. Setting a great example and just working as hard as possible for them.”
To work with Marc Sleeckx, call 419-571-4909.