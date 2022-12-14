Green Red Bold Santa Photo Session Photographer Promotion Instagram Post - 1

MANSFIELD -- Santa, Mrs. Claus and the elves are ready to take your calls to spread a little holiday cheer to local families.

From 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 22, Sluss Realty has teamed up with the North Pole to host a Dial-A-Santa to give little ones an opportunity to chat with some of the most beloved characters during the holiday season.

