MANSFIELD -- Santa, Mrs. Claus and the elves are ready to take your calls to spread a little holiday cheer to local families.
From 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 22, Sluss Realty has teamed up with the North Pole to host a Dial-A-Santa to give little ones an opportunity to chat with some of the most beloved characters during the holiday season.
"Our team is honestly so excited to do this and are ready to make it an annual event," said broker Grant Sluss. "We have a large group here who just enjoy giving back and we thought this would be something really fun for kids to do right before Christmas. Some parents also may not be able to take their children to see Santa this year, so we hope this will give kids a special opportunity."
Marketing Director Jami Kinton-Sluss said the Sluss team has always appreciated finding ways to get in the spirit.
"We truly love Christmas here at Sluss," she said. "We decorate early at our office. We hold annual drives every holiday season. Already we've held a gingerbread house building day.
"Our team is also getting ready to go to Kingwood together to enjoy their amazing Christmas lights. Dial-A-Santa is right up our alley."
DTE, Inc., a telecommunications equipment supplier in Mansfield, is assisting Sluss with their phone lines that evening.
"Our team has been prepped and they're just really excited to take calls that night," Grant said. "We're just looking forward to talking with your families and hope you'll take a moment to call and join in the fun."
Families are asked to call in at 419-529-3047 from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 22.