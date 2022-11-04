MANSFIELD — Buzz Smith estimated he’s been involved in 100 engagements at The Skyway East.
“Hiding rings in champagne glasses and cakes — that’s always been a joy,” he said. “We've just been fortunate over the years to be a part of people's lives.”
Smith announced Oct. 21 he was closing the restaurant and retiring at the end of October. Reservations were full for the last five operating days.
The Skyway East was out of some entrees, but had enough food and servers to open for a bonus day Nov. 3. Smith said reservations for Thursday’s bonus day were fully booked in 31 minutes.
“It was so flattering — heartwarming to say the least,” Smith said.
Smith said his philosophy as a restaurateur is to keep the customer happy.
“Even if it costs you, just make sure they leave with a good taste in their mouth,” he said.
He had talked with servers about closing the restaurant last year but didn’t set a date. Smith said he didn’t want to enter the holiday season understaffed, especially as the restaurant already cut back its operation to three days a week.
“I’m 76, and a lot of the staff have been here a long time with me,” Smith said. “Because of the longevity of our servers, a guy could bring his prom date here in 1981 and probably the same server served him on his 60th birthday.”
Smith said it’s bittersweet to close The Skyway East. Some of his personal favorite dishes were lamb chops, lobster bisque and hand-breaded prawns.
“Nothing fancy — just good,” he said.
Smith will soon look to sell the building and said he is willing to help the future owner transition the business. He said the ideal buyer would be an experienced operator who wants to keep the restaurant at 2461 Emma Lane a steakhouse or upscale restaurant.
“I think that our community needs an independent restaurant, something different from the chain norm,” he said. “I think it's valuable to the community to have a gathering place for business or family that's got a local touch to it.”
The Skyway East has hosted some celebrities including Morgan Freeman, Paul Newman, Vicki Lawrence and Mario Andretti. Smith said he always wanted to make sure staff and guests respected their privacy.
“We never wanted to bother them, we asked the rest of the crowd to not ask for autographs and stuff like that,” he said.
A regular day for Smith and The Skyway East staff could include someone’s baby shower, rehearsal dinner or anniversary and birthday celebrations.
“The fact that they selected us to celebrate was always happy for us,” he said.
Servers and Smith alike have built friendships with regular customers. Smith said seeing friends in the restaurant is what he’ll miss the most.
“We've just been here a long time and had a great time,” he said. “I’ve met some wonderful people over the years.”
