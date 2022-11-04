skyway01.jpg

Buzz Smith, owner of The Skyway East, poses by a table reserved for the restaurant's Nov. 3 bonus day. The restaurant closed its doors Thursday after 53 years in business.

MANSFIELD — Buzz Smith estimated he’s been involved in 100 engagements at The Skyway East.

“Hiding rings in champagne glasses and cakes — that’s always been a joy,” he said. “We've just been fortunate over the years to be a part of people's lives.”




