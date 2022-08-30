BUCYRUS -- National footware retailer Shoe Sensation has made public that it will be opening a new location in Bucyrus on Oct. 1.
The 6,000-square-foot store will be located at the East Pointe Plaza shopping center located at 131 S. Stetzer Rd. and will be hiring up to 10 new employees.
Founded in 1984, Shoe Sensation is headquartered in Jeffersonville, Indiana, and operates 200 locations in 18 states with over 1,000 employees. The company is known for stores which typically showcase more than 10,000 pairs of the latest styles.
Bucyrus Mayor Jeff Reser was pleased with the announcement.
“We welcome Shoe Sensation to our community and congratulate them on opening their newest location," Reser said. "New businesses are a positive sign of the pro-business environment we’re trying to cultivate.”
About the Crawford Partnership
Started in 2006, the Crawford Partnership for Education and Economic Development is a private, non-profit corporation dedicated to driving collaborative economic, community and workforce development in Bucyrus, Galion, Crestline, New Washington, and all of Crawford County, Ohio.
Twice in the last four years, the community has been nationally ranked in the top 20% for economic development and is pursuing an aggressive, strategic, and comprehensive agenda to become a community of choice for business and residents. To learn more about the Crawford Partnership, please visit crawfordpartnership.org