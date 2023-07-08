Kim Kaple

MANSFIELD -- A Willard native and Shelby resident, Kim Kaple said real estate had always been the perfect fit for her, which has made her a fit for Sluss Realty.

"I've always loved looking at different houses and getting ideas -- and my husband had told me, 'I think this would be the perfect job for you because you talk to EVERYONE,'" she said with a laugh.

