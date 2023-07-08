MANSFIELD -- A Willard native and Shelby resident, Kim Kaple said real estate had always been the perfect fit for her, which has made her a fit for Sluss Realty.
"I've always loved looking at different houses and getting ideas -- and my husband had told me, 'I think this would be the perfect job for you because you talk to EVERYONE,'" she said with a laugh.
Kim got licensed in 2019 and quickly realized he was right. Once, she even sold 12 houses in a single month.
"I just love all the people and the families and matching them with the right home," she said. "I love them all -- whether they're looking to start life, retire or anything in between."
It was easy to see the patience and care Kim exudes when she shared an experience she had with a pair of buyers.
"I once had two teachers who were looking for a home, and we had been looking for a good 8-10 months when they finally thought they found the right one -- but I said, 'But where are you going to put a Christmas tree?' The little things are important and it was just something I noticed and had to mention," Kim said.
"So our search continued and probably took another 3-4 months, but we finally found the right house -- with room for a Christmas tree. Everything I do with real estate is how I would handle things with my own kids and parents. I would always want the best fit for my family and that's how I treat my clients."
Kim has five kids, ranging from 12 to 25 years old, and said the family is heavily involved in sports with a lot of AAU traveling.
The family loves to travel and vacation, with Kim's current destination favorite being the Cayman Islands.
Kim also works for The Cru, a Mansfield medspa clinic, where she works with over 350 weight loss patients.
"Oh, I absolutely love my patients and the relationships I'm building with them," she said. "It's such a fun place to work."
After meeting with Jami and Grant Sluss, Kim switched to Sluss on the spot.
"I'm looking forward to -- everything!" she said enthusiastically. "I can't wait to have the support and help from the team, have people to be able to ask questions to and just experience a different environment. I'm really excited."