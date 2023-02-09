Skarl Motors Inc.

Skarl Motors Inc. on State Route 39 in Shelby will soon be the new location of a Mickey Mart gas station featuring a Dunkin' Donuts franchise. 

 By Brittany Schock, Engagement & Solutions Editor

SHELBY — The city of Shelby is about to be running on Dunkin'. 

City officials have been in contact with Mickey Mart representatives, who are planning to break ground this spring for the construction of a gas station with a built-in Dunkin' Donuts franchise. 

Dunkin' Donuts in Bellville

Currently the only Dunkin' Donuts franchise in Richland County exists in Bellville, within another Mickey Mart gas station at 750 State Route 97.

