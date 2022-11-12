Nathan Martin cigar club

Nathan Martin cuts the ribbon Friday with the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development to celebrate his Grant & Patton's Cigar Club, housed in the Ralph Phillips Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 291 in downtown Shelby. 

SHELBY -- Nathan Martin said he has been concerned by the number of U.S military veterans committing suicide since he came back from serving in Iraq in 2005.

He wanted to make sure veterans in his own community had a place to socialize, discuss their struggles and receive support from other community members.

Grant & Patton's Cigar Club

Ralph Phillips plaque

The dedication plaque honors Ralph Phillips, a Vietnam veteran and Shelby businessman

