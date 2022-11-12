Nathan Martin cuts the ribbon Friday with the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development to celebrate his Grant & Patton's Cigar Club, housed in the Ralph Phillips Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 291 in downtown Shelby.
“We were on the porch having a cigar and a bourbon, as we are wont to do, and said ‘Wouldn’t it be great to have an environment like this?’” Martin said. “Not just for veterans to gather, but where the community could gather and offer support.”
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 291 moved into its location at 34 W. Main St. in May 2021. Martin turned the downstairs level and back porch into the cigar club.
The VFW Post is named after Ralph Phillips, who served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam from 1964-69. Phillips’ daughter, Amanda Phillips, helped Martin dedicate the post with a plaque in her father’s name.
“My dad was kind of like the honorary mayor of Shelby, always willing to help people in whatever way they needed,” she said. “Shelby was his home.”
Jessica Gribben, economic development manager to the City of Shelby & northern Richland County, said Ralph Phillips often comes up in conversation with local business owners.
“As I’ve gone through town and met with several businesses, it is very rare that I come across a business that Ralph Phillips did not touch in some way,” she said. “To have his name downtown is a big deal.”
Gribben said she was happy to see Martin, a Shelby City councilman, renovate the building and turn it into a passion project.
“What you see here is a great testament to what can happen downtown when you have great people who are willing to put in the time and the effort,” Gribben said. “Nathan’s a great example of that and Ralph was a great example of that.”
Martin said he chose to name the cigar club after U.S. generals Ulysses S. Grant and George S. Patton.
“They were obviously military guys but were also known for their smoking of cigars,” he said. “Grant smoked two boxes a day, it was claimed, but they were smaller than today.”
The Grant & Patton’s Cigar Club is open 4 to 10 p.m. Monday – Thursday, 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and noon to 1 a.m. Saturday. It is hosting a“Cigars 101” introduction classNov. 17 at 7 p.m. for $50, which includes cigars, flavor dips and a social membership.
The cigar club offers social memberships, but is also open to anyone who wants to visit.