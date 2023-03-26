rclawncare

Ryan Carver holds his business card for R.C. Lawn Care. Carver enrolled in the Young Entrepreneurs Academy to help him improve and market his business.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

SHELBY -- Ryan Carver started mowing lawns for his family members as a teenager.  He quickly realized he enjoyed mowing and yard work enough to make a business out of it.

“I learned most of the basics just by helping my parents and grandparents,” the 16-year-old from Shelby said. 