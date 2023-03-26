SHELBY -- Ryan Carver started mowing lawns for his family members as a teenager. He quickly realized he enjoyed mowing and yard work enough to make a business out of it.
“I learned most of the basics just by helping my parents and grandparents,” the 16-year-old from Shelby said.
“I think mowing is almost therapeutic because you can’t hear anything else and it’s also something where you see instant progress.”
Last summer, Carver said he took more time to market his lawn care business and ask customers for referrals. He mostly mows residential lots in Shelby and Crestline but has a few commercial clients and travels to surrounding cities.
Carver is one of four students in this year’s Young Entrepreneurs Academy at the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development. He said he wanted to enroll in the program to improve his business’ marketing and learn more professional skills.
“I’m working on getting my LLC soon, and YEA has been a huge help with that,” Carver said. “And I’m looking to get a website together in April so I can take credit card payments.”
Angie Cirone, Mansfield-Richland Area Educational Foundation director, said the YEA program helps mentor and guide middle and high school students through starting their own businesses.
Students can come to the program with a business idea in mind or develop an idea at the beginning of the 20-week course.
“Ryan came in with experience in lawn care and a solid customer base,” Cirone said. “He’s been focused on how he can launch his business and hobby into being more profitable with realistic financial projections.”
Carver applied for and received a federal tax identification number for his business in the YEA program.
The YEA program pairs each student with a professional mentor. Cirone said Source Brand Solutions is helping Carver develop his brand identity and website, while Trey Thompson is Carver’s industry-specific mentor.
Thompson, 23, founded Thompson Elite Lawn Care in 2018 and said he was interested in the YEA program as an Ontario High School student.
“I chose baseball practice over enrolling in the program though,” Thompson said. “But I wanted to get involved now because I love helping people start new businesses.”
This is Thompson’s first year as a YEA mentor. He said Carver has been receptive to his advice and isn’t afraid to ask questions.
“We’re working on getting his logos done and having uniform shirts so customers recognize him on the spot,” Thompson said. “And if he can’t get his logo printed on his truck, we’re trying to get some magnets for him to put on the bumper.”
Thompson said he has seen Carver grow in his business knowledge and confidence since being paired as his YEA mentor in February.
“He’s super passionate about his business and willing to improve and learn,” Thompson said. “I know high school students aren’t going to know everything, but I think it's important and really appreciated when people give these young guys a chance.”
Carver said customer service is his priority at R.C. Lawn Care.
“We try to take care of the customer and make them feel appreciated,” he said. “Sometimes you don’t see the customer if they’re at work while you’re there, but we leave a note that says we appreciate their business.”
Carver said most of his new customers have come through referrals and word of mouth. He launched business Facebook and Instagram pages this year to expand his online presence.
R.C. Lawn Care offers free estimates for new customers. The Shelby High School sophomore said his rate for a standard city lot is $45.
Carver offers mowing, weed-whacking, edging and mulching. He said he also wants to learn more about landscaping to expand his services.
At a May 9 YEA investor pitch competition, students are able to ask local business professionals for financial support to advance their projects.
Carver said he plans to put his pitch competition money toward buying a utility trailer and business marketing.
“I definitely want to take my business to the next level,” he said. “I’ll do it for as long as it sustains itself.”
YEA classes meet weekly on Tuesday evenings. The YEA Facebook page posts weekly updates about the program and students’ business plans.