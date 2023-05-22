Dylan Lester

Dylan Lester is a Buckeye Central High School alumnus and Shelby native. He started Lester Land Solutions LLC in March 2022.

SHELBY — Dylan Lester said he has been fascinated with lawn equipment as long as he can remember.

“I didn’t know exactly the type of work I wanted to get into, and it was kind of a process of elimination after high school of what work I liked doing,” Lester said.

