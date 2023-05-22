SHELBY — Dylan Lester said he has been fascinated with lawn equipment as long as he can remember.
“I didn’t know exactly the type of work I wanted to get into, and it was kind of a process of elimination after high school of what work I liked doing,” Lester said.
The Shelby native currently works at Rain Drop Products in Ashland and started his own business in March 2022.
Lester Land Solutions began yard leveling, excavation and drainage work for family and friends. Lester said he quickly realized it was a viable business to help residents and business owners.
“You can see an overgrown lot or unused space and then help someone reclaim that space,” he said. “It almost seems like an addition on your property because you’re opening up space to use.”
Lester Land Solutions offers free estimates and advice on all projects. He tries to keep estimates to the evenings and saves projects for the weekends.
Lester said he travels anywhere within a 90-minute drive of Shelby. His work involves checking for underground utilities to determine what equipment he needs on a certain job.
“If I see any problems arise or I think there’s a chance an estimated price will increase, I tell the customer in advance,” Lester said. “I've always tried to be as transparent as I can with the customer.
“I don’t have any hidden fees and approach projects as if it were my own property and what I would want to see.”
While there are other area businesses that offer land excavation work, Lester said he thought there was market opportunity for him as a small local business.
“If you’re an employee and you work for someone else, you’ll probably get paid whether the customer is satisfied or not,” he said. “I’m directly reliant on customers and responsible from the time I step out of my truck to the time I’m finishing the bills.”
Lester also noted that he needs satisfied customers for his business to stay profitable. He tries to keep the waiting time after an estimate to between two and three weeks.
“My main goal here is to help the homeowner succeed,” he said. “If you don’t end up hiring me but just want my advice and to point you in the right direction, I’m fine with that.”
Lester said he self-taught land excavation work through YouTube and practicing on his friends and family’s lawns.
“I think if a business owner says they don’t learn something from each project or on a daily basis, they’re lying,” he said. “There’s always a learning curve and you learn something new every job.”
Lester said he was inspired to start his business and continue growing it to show his two children how to follow their dreams.
“I’ve got an 11-year-old and a 3-year-old, and my toddler loves all the equipment,” Lester said. “Every time I get the equipment out, he has to go for a ride.
“I want to show both of them how success might not happen overnight, but as long as you deliver good work, then everything else will follow," he said. "It’s all about your effort and willingness to learn.”