SHELBY -- The Shelby Foundation Board of Directors approved $53,000 in grants to 11 non-profit organizations at last month’s April board meeting.
“The impact our organization is having on the community is being felt far and wide," said Executive Director Carrie Kemerer. "As we have grown, so has our ability to award grants for larger, transformative projects while still focusing on smaller nonprofits where every dollar is impactful.”
Local organizations receiving grants this cycle are Bibs & Boots 4-H Club, Kingwood Center Gardens, Little Buckeye Children's Museum, Most Pure Heart of Mary Church, National Inventors Hall of Fame, OhioHealth Foundation, Richland Pregnancy Services, Shelby Community & Senior Center, Shelby Middle School, St. Mary School, and Triangle 4-H Club.
“It’s exciting to see the Foundation’s impact not just in Shelby but across the county. Over the past few years, we become a stronger community partner,” Board Chair Ann Downs said.
Downs was referring to the three largest grants awarded this cycle.
OhioHealth Foundation received a $25,000 grant from the Women’s Fund of The Shelby Foundation for a regionally focused mobile mammography unit. The mobile unit will travel around the region to provide onsite testing at local businesses to women during the workday.
Many women have shared a significant roadblock was their inability to leave their job for an appointment. By providing onsite testing, that obstacle is removed.
The Little Buckeye Children’s Museum received a $10,000 grant to continue the already established partnership for traveling exhibits. The exhibits debuted at Marvin Memorial Library in 2019 and has been a huge draw for many and a great addition to the library. The Little Buckeye recently was recognized with a statewide award for its traveling exhibit program.
While the exhibits make their way across the region, the goal is to provide additional exhibits to Shelby locations.
Kingwood Center Gardens received a $3,554 grant to enhance its educational building, Peacock Playhouse, to purchase supplies for a more robust learning experience. The building is adjacent to the Storybook Trail, which The Shelby Foundation awarded a $9,126 grant last year to have it paved so it could be ADA accessible.
The Foundation Board felt strongly their grant could help transform Kingwood’s educational children’s corner.
The Shelby Foundation is a nonprofit organization that gives back to Shelby's community and surrounding areas by providing donors an opportunity to positively impact Shelby's future. It makes it as easy as possible for people to use their money to make a difference.
The Foundation awards grant dollars to worthy nonprofit organizations and their programs that improve the lives of Shelby residents. The Foundation is dedicated to programs which enhance arts, culture and humanities, improve health, and welfare services. The Shelby Foundation assists the community where we live, work and love by simply making it better.
To become a donor or for more information about the Foundation, contact Carrie Kemerer at 419-342-3686 or visit www.theshelbyfoundation.org.