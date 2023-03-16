st Patrick's day shelby

A promotional flyer for Shelby's St. Patrick's Day business crawl March 17 and 18.

 Submitted

SHELBY — One of Lance Gutchall’s busiest weekends at Weber’s Bar was emptier than usual three years ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I just had my busiest weekend and then we all shut down,” Gutchall said. “But we’re coming back, and I told my prep cook to start the corned beef now.”

Teal and Yellow Brow Salon Loyalty Card - Front of the Card