SHELBY — One of Lance Gutchall’s busiest weekends at Weber’s Bar was emptier than usual three years ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I just had my busiest weekend and then we all shut down,” Gutchall said. “But we’re coming back, and I told my prep cook to start the corned beef now.”
Gutchall is one of 14 business owners in Shelby who will offer activities for a St. Patrick’s Day crawl March 17 and 18. Other participants include coffee shops, restaurants, bars and home decor shops.
“We get pretty busy on St. Patrick’s Day anyway, and throwing this crawl on top of it will hopefully help downtown Shelby have a little hustle and bustle,” Gutchall said.
Shelby’s finance director Brian Crum and owner of The Vault Wine Bar Cindy Lash started talking about a St. Patrick’s Day event in February. Lash said she wanted to include more establishments than bars.
“That way high school students can participate too,” she said. “We’ve done a couple pub crawls in the past that went well, and I just thought this would be a good event for the community.”
Each of the 14 participating businesses have donated a gift card for a Sunday morning drawing. Lash said the winner will be announced Sunday and receive all of the gift cards.
To enter the drawing, participants must stop in at least seven of the 14 stores between Friday and Saturday to receive stamps. Cards can be picked up at any participating business and dropped off at any business to enter the drawing.
Purchases aren’t required for drawing entry, and the event is free to participate in.
The Vault will have food and drink specials this weekend and will feature live music by the Clurichaun Celtic Clan on Saturday evening from 6 to 8 p.m.
“I’d love to make this a regular thing with different themes and activities each month,” Lash said. “With new businesses in town and the Black Fork Commons Plaza, we’re hoping this will only benefit downtown Shelby.”
Jessica Gribben, the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development liaison to the city of Shelby, said she hopes community members bring their friends to enjoy food, music and retail shopping.
“Shelby's St. Patrick's Day event is exactly how small-town businesses can band together and collectively create an exciting, fun atmosphere that makes our downtown special,” Gribben said.
Crum said he thinks there are more activities to do in downtown Shelby now than when he grew up in the 1980s and ’90s.
“I think many people will be surprised at everything in our town,” Crum said. “The businesses want to make this a regular activity and expand their offerings, but it will take the support of our community.”
Participating businesses include:
-- Little Shops of Shelby, 40 E. Main St.
-- Ivory Bean Coffee House & On The Rocks Tapas, 44 E. Main St.
-- Blackfork Commons Mercantile, 24 W. Main St.
-- Dove Candle Bar, 45 E. Main St.
-- Marigold Bakery, 67 W. Main St.
The bakery will sell Irish-themed cut-out cookies, lucky charms treats and themed coffees.
-- Paul’s Drive-In, 17 Church St.
-- The Vault Wine Bar, 29 W. Main St.
-- Weber’s Bar, 51 W. Main St.
Taylor Schlupp will play live music from 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday.
-- Legend’s Sports Grill & Pub, 63 W. Main St.
-- Ralph Phillips Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 291, 34 W. Main St.
The VFW will host an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast Friday morning for $10 per person.
Saturday night is the VFW’s club night featuring a live DJ.
-- Parrot Head Pub, 16 Mohican St.
-- S & S Second Chances, 82 W. Main St.
The art and craft studio will be open Friday from 5 to 8 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday noon to 4 p.m.
Friday night will host a Paint ‘n’ Sip class at 6 p.m. Saturday’s chunky blanket class will start at noon and the store will host dip tastings all of Saturday.
-- The Fan Cave Shop, 111 W. Main St.
-- The Q barbecue restaurant, 19 N. Gamble St.