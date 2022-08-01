Omni-Fiber-Logo

SHELBY -- Omni Fiber, a new Fiber-to-the-Premises provider committed to bringing a new choice in internet service to underserved markets in the Midwest, has announced three initial markets to be served in Ohio; Shelby, Clyde and Dover.

"Omni Fiber is committed to serving the residents of small- and mid-size towns across the Midwest with high-speed connectivity as quickly as possible," said Darrick Zucko, CEO of Omni Fiber.

