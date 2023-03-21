Section of South Adams Street to close in Mansfield through March 28 From the City of Mansfield, Special to Richland Source Mar 21, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MANSFIELD -- Due to water main repairs, the City of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close sections of the following roads while work is being completed.South Adams Street from Dale Avenue to Home Avenue.The road has been closed and is expected to reopen by March 28th 2023. Construction signs will be posted at the work site. Traffic is advised to plan an alternate route to avoid possible delays.Any questions concerning this notice may be directed to the City Service Complex during normal business hours, Monday thru Friday 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 419-755-9806. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Loudonville man involved in multi-vehicle crash that kills Illinois man ODOT: U.S. Route 30 major rehabilitation continues AU's Macy Spielman emerges from shadow of famous Ohio football father Mansfield Tire & Rubber is seen through the eyes of Margaret Marlow Habitat for Humanity breaks ground for new home on Foster Street Sherri Anne (Berdanier) Stewart Mansfield was once the City of Robots The Championship That Never Was: Eagles hope to finish what they started in 2020 Closing in on 100: McCready Interiors passes business to fourth generation in its 99th year Paul Gleisinger