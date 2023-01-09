MANSFIELD — For Lisa Rose, a piece of jewelry is a way to remember a special moment or represent a connection between people.
With this in mind, Rose added Forever Welded Permanent Jewelry to Salon Vivace in November. She said she had talked about the trend of permanent jewelry with team members at the salon in the summer and completed training before offering welded jewelry to customers.
“I just did a lot of practicing, putting bracelets on my family members, like my children — bless their hearts,” Rose said. “I would just weld it and cut it off, and do that over again.”
Rose uses a small arc welding machine to fuse her jewelry together. While she said the point of permanent jewelry is something that can’t fall off or be taken off, she can customize pieces to whatever length customers want.
“They are custom-fit to however tight or loose you want them,” Rose said. “We do a lot of bracelets, but we also do necklaces, anklets and rings.”
Rose said permanent jewelry was a trend she saw in bigger cities and wanted to offer it in Mansfield.
“Ever since I bought the salon in 2019, my goal has been to bring to Mansfield what you would typically have to drive to Columbus or Cleveland for,” she said. “I don’t want you to have to leave our community, we want to be able to serve you here.”
Lauren Thompson, marketing manager for Salon Vivace, moved to Mansfield from Columbus last fall. She said her favorite part of Forever Welded is hearing the stories customers have for why they want permanent jewelry.
“It’s always special when we can tie in those memorable and sentimental moments,” she said. “We’ve had husbands and wives get matching bracelets, sometimes grandmas and granddaughters come in, and that’s always very cool.”
Thompson said she and Rose recommend local restaurants and stores to their customers so they can spend an afternoon in downtown Mansfield.
“My biggest suggestion is to bring a friend — make it an event,” she said. “You can go to dinner or coffee, go shopping, and then come here and get a bracelet and get your nails done.”
Thompson has a welded bracelet and ring. She said her ring is thin enough that she can slide it on and off when she wants.
“It’s not as permanent as a tattoo, like you could take scissors and cut it off if you really wanted to,” Thompson said.
If any customer decides they don’t want to wear their permanent jewelry, Rose said she will cut it for free and re-weld it when they want.
“I’d rather them not do it themselves just to not damage the actual chain,” Rose said.
Pricing varies on the type of metal and what pieces customers want, but Rose said sterling silver bracelets start at about $40. She also carries up to 14-karat gold chains.
“A lot of people get more than one, because there’s so many to choose from,” Rose said. “We have people mix metals or go with a slightly bigger bracelet paired with a more dainty one.
“They look so great when you stack them like that.”
Rose estimated she’s welded jewelry for about 100 people since Forever Welded opened in the salon in November. When spring comes, she said she expects to weld more anklets.
“This is a very popular trend right now and we want the community to know we’re ready to welcome them,” Rose said.
Interested customers can book appointmentsonlinefor Forever Welded Permanent Jewelry, or schedule a private party with Rose by contactinglisa@salonvivacemansfield.comor 419-564-2227.
Forever Welded is located inside Salon Vivace at 18 W. 4th St. The business is on Instagram@forever_welded.