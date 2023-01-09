welded01.jpg

Lisa Rose, owner of Forever Welded Permanent Jewelry, welds a bracelet for Kate Callaway in Salon Vivace. Rose added her permanent jewelry business to the salon in November.

MANSFIELD — For Lisa Rose, a piece of jewelry is a way to remember a special moment or represent a connection between people.

With this in mind, Rose added Forever Welded Permanent Jewelry to Salon Vivace in November. She said she had talked about the trend of permanent jewelry with team members at the salon in the summer and completed training before offering welded jewelry to customers.

Lisa Rose, owner of Forever Welded Permanent Jewelry and Salon Vivace

