Rumpke partners with Richland County Solid Waste Authority Special to Richland Source Dec 20, 2022 The Richland County Regional Solid Waste Management Authority is located at 1125 National Parkway in Mansfield. Brittany Schock, Staff Reporter MANSFIELD -- Rumpke Waste & Recycling Services will partner with Richland County Regional Solid Waste Management Authority (RCRSWMA) in its roadside cleanup effort.Rumpke has been keeping neighborhoods clean and green since 1932 and this year marks the 14th consecutive year that Rumpke has partnered with the Richland County Solid Waste Authority.To aid in RCRSWMA 2023 cleanup efforts, Rumpke will contribute $15,000 of free disposal to the Solid Waste Authority at the RUMPKE Richland County Recycling & Transfer Facility.