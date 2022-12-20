Richland County Regional Solid Waste Management Authority
The Richland County Regional Solid Waste Management Authority is located at 1125 National Parkway in Mansfield. 

 Brittany Schock, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD -- Rumpke Waste & Recycling Services will partner with Richland County Regional Solid Waste Management Authority (RCRSWMA) in its roadside cleanup effort.

Rumpke has been keeping neighborhoods clean and green since 1932 and this year marks the 14th consecutive year that Rumpke has partnered with the Richland County Solid Waste Authority.

