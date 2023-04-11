MANSFIELD – As gardening season gets underway, Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (Richland SWCD) encourages you to choose native plants when planning your garden or landscape.
Native plants are more suited to our climate and soil and typically do better in our gardens than non-native species. They also provide excellent habitats and food for insects, pollinators, and wildlife.
Because they have a strong root system, more soil is held in place which slows stormwater runoff and filters pollutants before they enter rivers, lakes, and streams.
Richland SWCD is hosting a free workshop on native plants Wednesday, May 3 at 6 p.m. at the Longview Center located at 1495 W. Longview Avenue in Mansfield.
Gale Martin of Natives in Harmony will provide a brief introduction on native plants and then open the floor up for a question-and-answer session. This workshop is suitable for those considering using native plants and for those who are already using native plants in their landscaping.
Options to consider before purchasing plants is planting in the right place, blooming times, and if you want to attract butterflies, bees, and other pollinators.
The Native Plant Sale will take place after the workshop. Plant plugs cost $4 each and are subject to availability. Flats of plants may be ordered during the sale for $128. Garden gloves and native seed packets will be available to purchase, also.