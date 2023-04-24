Shelbyreporterribbon

Richland Source Publisher and President Jay Allred cuts a ribbon in the Black Fork Commons with Engagement and Solutions Editor Brittany Schock to celebrate support for a full-time Shelby reporter.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

SHELBY -- Richland Source celebrated an achievement more than a year in the making Monday with investors and Richland Area Chamber representatives at Shelby's Black Fork Commons.

President and publisher Jay Allred announced the Source’s opening for a full-time Shelby and north county reporter in March. He thanked staff members who led the effort and financial partners at a ribbon-cutting Monday.

