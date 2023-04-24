SHELBY -- Richland Source celebrated an achievement more than a year in the making Monday with investors and Richland Area Chamber representatives at Shelby's Black Fork Commons.
President and publisher Jay Allred announced the Source’s opening for a full-time Shelby and north county reporter inMarch. He thanked staff members who led the effort and financial partners at a ribbon-cutting Monday.
“We could not be more thankful to the financial partners that stepped up to help us make this happen,” Allred said. “They showed faith in us to be good custodians of their funds and good custodians of the story of northern Richland County.”
GALLERY: Richland Source northern Richland County ribbon cutting
Allred also thanked Richland Source founder and CEO Carl Fernyak for his vision founding the company 10 years ago.
Angie Cirone, Mansfield-Richland Area Educational Foundation director and former Source Media director of journalism sustainability, worked with Engagement and Solutions Editor Brittany Schock starting in 2022 on the feasibility of a full-time North County reporter.
Richland Source also joined a Local Media Association cohort for guidance on working with community partners.
“We’re very grateful for their support,” Cirone said. “We had two Shelby community discussions for insight and talked with corporate funders, and we got a lot of early support and I’m super grateful that it came to fruition.”
Shelby Mayor Steve Schag said he is looking forward to additional coverage for the north county region.
“On behalf of the citizens of Shelby, Plymouth, Shiloh and this entire region, I want to express our sincere appreciation to the Richland Source team for making this enterprise possible,” Schag said.
“Having a full-time reporter in this region will help us to stay better informed, to strengthen our community and economic development, and to develop new lifelong relationships. So this is truly a great time for us to celebrate progress, partnership and free press.”
More information about the position and how to support it can be foundonline.