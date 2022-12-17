richlandlumber.jpeg

Four generations of the Chumbley family are represented in this photo taken at the Richland Lumber office. Of the 14 current employees, 10 are related to the founder, Harold Chumbley Sr.

 Submitted

MADISON TOWNSHIP -- Jason Rimmer said he told his wife, Lisa Rimmer, they would probably never work in the same industry, let alone share an office.

“She always told me her dream was for her and I to share an office, but I was a chef at the time and said there’s no way that will ever happen,” he said. “But one day, Richland Lumber needed some drywall delivered, and the next thing I know, this was my gig.”

IMG_6024.JPG

A portrait of the Richland Lumber founders hangs in the Richland Lumber office at 1202 Park Ave. East. Of the Chumbleys' four children, Shirley Konves is still working at the company.

Tags