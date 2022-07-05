Building Permits logo
Pixabay

MANSFIELD -- Listed here is a report of permits applied for with the Richland County Building Department during the month of June.

These reports are courtesy of Michelle Jordan, Office Manager of the Richland County Building Department.

Download PDF June 2022 Richland County Building Permits

Support Our Journalism

Like local businesses, local journalism depends on community support. Do you enjoy our coverage of the latest in local business? Support us today.

Tags