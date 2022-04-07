featured Richland County releases building permits list for March From Richland County Building Dept. Apr 7, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pixabay Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Building Department has released its report of permits applied for in March.If you have questions about a specific permit, call the office and someone will assist you at 419-774-5517.The Richland County Building Department is located at 1495 W. Longview Ave., Suite 202A in Mansfield. Download PDF Support Our Journalism Like local businesses, local journalism depends on community support. Do you enjoy our coverage of the latest in local business? Support us today. Be a Source Member Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Richland County Building Department Permit Building Permit Building Industry Mansfield March Report Office Trending Developer seeks land bank's help in demolishing vacant shopping center units Overnight high-speed chase on I-71 ends with 2 arrests in Richland County after using stop sticks, helicopter Richland County property transfers: 900 Springmill St. sold for $2.8 million OhioHealth opens OB/GYN practice in Lexington Blackhand Gorge is a short but intriguing day-trip adventure Most Wanted list includes fugitives with sex, arson charges Rare Running Buffalo Clover now flourishing in Ohio Bucyrus Police report foot chase results in arrest after 2 vehicles disabled in car pursuit Ground broken for new 4-story, 99-room Holiday Inn Express in Ontario Richard C. Windbigler