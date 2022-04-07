Building Permits logo
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Building Department has released its report of permits applied for in March.

If you have questions about a specific permit, call the office and someone will assist you at 419-774-5517.

The Richland County Building Department is located at 1495 W. Longview Ave., Suite 202A in Mansfield.

Download PDF Richland County's March 2022 Building Permits

